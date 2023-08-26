PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 455 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

