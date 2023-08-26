Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,614,000 after buying an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,244,496. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.45. 179,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,711. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average is $150.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

