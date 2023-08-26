Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Trading 1% Higher

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.87. 10,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 12,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.82.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$296.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.90.
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.
