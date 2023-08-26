Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY24 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.30 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

View Our Latest Report on WOOF

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.