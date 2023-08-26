Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEYUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.