PFG Investments LLC Invests $722,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,409,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,067,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock worth $12,025,330 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

