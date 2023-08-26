PFG Investments LLC Invests $761,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Ardelyx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $289,129. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARDX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 10,342,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,903. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $858.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

