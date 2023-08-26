PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,253,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,195,136. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

