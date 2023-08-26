PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 3,348,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

