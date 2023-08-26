PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. 7,953,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,094. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

