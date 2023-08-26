Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.39. 16,394,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,276,352. The stock has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.