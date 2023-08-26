Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 673,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

PECO stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.48%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

