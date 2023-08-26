Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 348 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 644.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,496,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,500,410. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.27. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

