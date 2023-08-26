Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,730,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,701,314. The firm has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

