Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5,710.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $404.26. 4,416,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,194. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $323.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

