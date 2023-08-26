Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 1,608.8% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 108,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.59. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3718 per share. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

