Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 1,511 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.