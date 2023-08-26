Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,748 shares of company stock worth $361,411,612. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,211. The company has a market cap of $525.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.94 and a 200-day moving average of $412.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $557.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

