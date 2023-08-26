Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,889. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

