Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 65,166 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4,691.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,960,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,845,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

