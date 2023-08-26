Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,937,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,542. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

