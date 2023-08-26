Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,032. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

