Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $44.39 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $44,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. 2,328,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

