Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.68. 906,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

