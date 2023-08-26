Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.21. 3,000,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

