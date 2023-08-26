Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 3,474 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.04. The company had a trading volume of 666,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.91.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.