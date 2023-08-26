Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,151 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $343.50. 3,868,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,025. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.