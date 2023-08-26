Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

PPSI opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 million, a PE ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

