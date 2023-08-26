Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the July 31st total of 35,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 9,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,014. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $1.32. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 296.10% and a negative net margin of 664.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

