Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) Stock Price Down 3%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. 301,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 90,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get Pono Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pono Capital by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pono Capital by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,621 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Company Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.