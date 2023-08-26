Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BPOPM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

