PotCoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.46 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

