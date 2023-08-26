PotCoin Trading Up 61.3% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $164.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00249924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000513 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003777 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.