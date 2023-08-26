PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

PPX Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

