Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in August

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Probe Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Probe Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. 2,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,502. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Probe Gold has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.38.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

