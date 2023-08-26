Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $325,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,209,148.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.94. 475,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

