Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXNFree Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 3.31% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPXN traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $95.20. 2,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $98.86.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.