Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 3.31% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPXN traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $95.20. 2,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $98.86.

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

