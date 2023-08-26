ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 4.3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 83,075,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 128,104,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
