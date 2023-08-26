ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 4.3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 83,075,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 128,104,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.