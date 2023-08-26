Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 20th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

PSEC opened at $6.07 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $71,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

