Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Prysmian to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Prysmian stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,598. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

