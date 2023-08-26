Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT) Stock Price Down 33.1%

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.56 ($0.08). 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,012,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.13).
Public Joint Stock Company Magnit Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.55.
Public Joint Stock Company Magnit Company Profile
Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.
