Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $23,566,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 277.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

