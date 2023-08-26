Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $12,479.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,806.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,660.60.

Pulmonx Price Performance

LUNG stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 209,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,523. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $410.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

