Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $12,479.36 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $12,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,806.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,660.60.

Pulmonx stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. 209,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,523. The company has a market cap of $410.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

