Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for AECOM Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AECOM in a report released on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AECOM by 6.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in AECOM by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in AECOM by 150.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 35.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after buying an additional 100,877 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

