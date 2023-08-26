Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Raised by Analyst

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

WTI opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $580.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.97. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 571.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,619 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 318.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

