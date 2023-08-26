Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Raised by Analyst

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE AR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

