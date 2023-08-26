Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lowered by Analyst

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for QuidelOrtho’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QuidelOrtho’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

QDEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

