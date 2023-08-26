Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Issued By DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,179,000 after acquiring an additional 508,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.