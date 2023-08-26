Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.17. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.93 per share.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vital Energy from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE VTLE opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.19 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 57.79% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $9,441,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

